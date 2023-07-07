Are you interested in becoming a Faulkner County Master Gardener? Join us for Meet the Masters from 5-7 p.m. July 27 at the Faulkner County Extension office at 844 Faulkner St. in Conway.
Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions about new member training, educational outreach, field trips and more, plus share their famous snacks. Guest speakers will share information about the Master Gardener program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.