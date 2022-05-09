Despite the wet weather, a National Day of Prayer event was held at the Faulkner County Courthouse on May 5. Unlike previous years when it was held on the front steps of the building, this year had the event taking place in the upstairs courtroom with a standing-room-only crowd.
The event featured prayer leaders from the regional faith community, as well as community leaders, each in turn leading prayer in various areas of concern such as government, the military, media arts and education. It took place during the day’s lunch hour.
The theme for the event was from Colossians 2:6-7 "Exalt the Lord, who has established us."
The National Day of Prayer was formalized into an annual event by legislation passed in 1952. Since then, most presidents have issued proclamations acknowledging the first Thursday of May as The National Day of Prayer.
