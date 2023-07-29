The Faulkner County Detention Center held a Jail Standards class earlier this week that consisted of six of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office’s (FCSO) detention officers.
When the six officers were hired for the department, they had to complete a six week Detention Officer Training Program and once they completed that course, the officers received on-the-job training before beginning the Jail Standards course.
The Jail Standards course is a 56-hour course that requires students to provide knowledge and skills required by the Arkansas Criminal Detention Standards.
The six officers that completed the course this week include Austin Thompson, James Stracener, Kevin Adell, Brody Caulson, Dynasty Blair and Andre Jeffery.
“Congratulations on successful completion of this next step in your careers,” a statement released to social media by the FCSO on Wednesday read.
