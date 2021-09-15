The Faulkner County Fair Parade Committee is set and ready to bring back the annual Fair Parade after being canceled last year due to COVID. This year’s theme is, fittingly, “The Show Must Go On.”
The parade route, of which a map can be accessed on the Parade Committee’s website FaulknerCountyFair.net, starts at the corner of Locust and Oak streets, turns on Court, Prairie, Front and Main streets before finishing just off Locust Street.
“The route is long,” Committee Chairman Rick Sublett said. “There’s plenty of room on that route that even during one of our busiest years, it can be easy to social distance. On the south loop of the route, it’s usually partially attended so if people made their way around to that south end, then there should be plenty of room to space out.”
The parade will take place Sept. 21 and is set to begin promptly at 5 p.m. Caldwell Street will begin to close down at 1 p.m. for floats to line up.
Floats this year will be judged for first, second, third and fourth place with each non-commercial division receiving cash prizes of $200, $175, $150 and $125, respectively. All parade entries should be in place between 1-4 p.m. the day of the parade.
The weather, as of Sept. 14, is expected to be 88 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain, however the thunderstorms should only be taking place in the morning and be mostly cloudy in the afternoon, just in time for the parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.