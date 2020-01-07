Faulkner County is readying to be inundated with possibly several inches of rain before the week’s end.
“Widespread rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to impact much of the state from Thursday through Saturday. At this time, Faulkner County could see up to 4 [inches] of rainfall,” the Faulkner County Office of Emergency Management said in a news release Monday, noting they would post updates as the receive them from the National Weather Service of Little Rock (NWS).
The city of Conway wants to get a jump start on the drainage issues and avoid problems if possible. Using Jordan – the $40,000 four-wheeled robotic device equipped with lights, cameras and GPS technology that removes waste from sewer tunnels and underground pipelines – city crews will clear obstructions in storm drains to help curb flooding.
“Conway will be prepared,” spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III said on Monday.
Any resident experiencing slow drainage or has a suspected blockage is asked to call the Conway Transportation Department at 501-450-6165.
“Help us prepare for the rainfall Thursday through Saturday by telling us about problem areas,” Kelly said.
To view the forecast in full, visit www.weather.gov.
