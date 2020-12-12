Home sales and listings in Faulkner County stayed steady or took a turn upwards in November 2020 as compared to the same time period in 2019 in all areas of the real estate industry.
The latest statistics from the Faulkner County Board of Realtors show that 189 properties were sold in November 2020 compared to 121 in November 2019. The number of listings was consistent across the year, with 178 in November 2019 and 176 in November 2020. However, in 2020 there were more homes sold than listed due to a carryover of properties that were actually listed in previous months. This gives 2020 a total sales rate of 107 percent for all properties.
Looking strictly at residential properties, 126 homes were listed and 154 were sold – a 122 percent sold rate – in 2020. The November 2019 numbers were a bit lower, with 124 homes listed and 97 sold, at 78 percent.
Homes of all sizes remain popular in Faulkner County, with the trend toward three-bedroom homes making a sharp gain in 2020. In November 2019, 70 three-bedroom homes were listed and 59 were sold – 84 percent.
However, in November 2020, 75 three-bedroom homes were listed, yet 103 were actually sold – 137 percent of available homes. Perhaps some end-of-year numbers will help give a clearer picture into this statistic, which could very well be an indicator that quality homes are in high demand, even if they stay on the market for a month or two.
Another interesting statistic from November 2020 is that two more home sizes saw high numbers of sales, in sharp contrast to the results for November 2019. Last month, six two-bedroom homes were listed and eight were sold, for 133 percent. In the same time frame, 34 four-bedroom homes were listed with 38 sold – 111 percent. Conversely, in November 2019, the numbers were 6 listed and 6 sold for two-bedroom homes and 40 listed and 26 sold for four-bedroom homes.
When it comes to how much we’re paying for properties in Faulkner County, the prices have stayed relatively consistent from 2019 to 2020.
For instance, in November 2019, the average list price for all types of residential properties was $200,453, with the average sale price at $195,996. In November 2020, the average list price jumped to $220,735, with the average sale price at $217,761.
