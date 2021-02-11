The National Weather Service of Little Rock issued an ice storm warning in effect until noon Thursday for Faulkner County and beyond.
“Freezing drizzle, patchy freezing fog or areas of light freezing rain are expected,” the NWS service said on Wednesday. “Light ice accumulations will be possible. Expect more intense areas of freezing rain to develop tonight into Thursday morning before ending by midday Thursday. Ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch are expected, with locally higher amounts over one-half inch possible.”
The department warned that “ice will not only make travel hazardous, there could be enough buildup of ice to cause tree damage and power outages.”
To that end, Conway Corporation announced Wednesday it was taking precautionary measures.
“Winter weather is on the way! Our crews are prepared and ready to respond,” Conway Corp posted to social media. “If you experience an outage, please call 450-6000 or report online at ConwayCorp.com/outage.”
Conway Corp included a graphic explaining why ice causes power outages. The graphic said ice, from freezing rain or sleet, creates a buildup on power lines and on trees.
“The weight of the ice can cause trees and their limbs to fall onto power lines, causing an outage,” the graphic reads in part. “Power lines themselves can also succumb to the excessive weight of the heavy ice and break.”
The NWS urged residents to adhere to precautionary and preparedness actions.
“An Ice Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged.
“Commerce will likely be severely impacted. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Ice accumulations and winds will likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches that add to the danger.”
Conway was listed among the cities expected to be hardest hit.
“At this time, the most significant ice accruals are expected along and east of Walnut Ridge, Batesville, Conway, Sheridan, and Star City,” the NWS said on Wednesday. “In these areas, a quarter to half inch of ice could occur, with locally higher amounts.”
Though the precipitation is expected to taper off Thursday afternoon or early evening, the NWS warns the danger could remain until next week.
“It will turn much colder this weekend and early next week. This will be the coldest air of the winter so far,” NWS officials said. “Low temperatures Sunday, Monday and Tuesday mornings will be in the single digits and teens. Highs Sunday and Monday will mostly be in the teens and 20s.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, some area schools had already made the decision to close. As other schools make a final decision, the Log Cabin Democrat will provide updates at the cabin.net. As a community service, there will be no paywall and anyone can read the content whether or not they have a subscription.
Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@ thecabin.net.
