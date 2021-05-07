The Arkansas Department of Health reported 188 new cases of COVID-19 in its Thursday update.
The state reported 2,151 active cases; 177 hospitalized, which is down by four from Wednesday; 34 of those on ventilators, which is down one from Wednesday.
Three more people have died as a result of COVID-19 bringing the state’s death toll to 5,757 people.
The state conducted 3,565 PCR tests and 819 antigen (or rapid) tests, the ADH reported.
ADH said the top counties for new cases were Benton County with 26; Criaghead County with 18; and Faulkner County with 16.
On Wednesday, Faulkner County had 73 new cases, the ADH reported. It has been in the counties with top number of new cases all week.
Since Wednesday, 11,510 more Arkansans had received a vaccine, according to the ADH, for a total of 1,777,556. Vaccinations were down from Wednesday, when the state reported 14,426 shots given.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, in a statement released with the day’s totals, stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.
“When the first vaccines were distributed in December, we had over 1,000 hospitalizations and nearly 21,000 active cases,” Hutchinson said. “Looking at today’s report, we can tell the vaccine is effective. Getting vaccinated protects you, your neighbors, and all those you care about.”
