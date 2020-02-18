The University of Arkansas, Little Rock graduated more than 20 Faulkner County residents during its fall 2019 ceremonies Dec. 14 at the Jack Stephens Center.
Overall, 700 degrees were awarded for the semester.
The following is a list of local students, their degree received and where they are from:
Conway:
Amber Smith with a Master of Arts in counseling.
Marcus Brewer with a Bachelor of science in construction management.
Kenzie Wiedower with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Calvin Toll with an Associate of Engineering Technology in electronics and computer engineering technology.
Whitney Reuschling with a graduate certificate in business and professional Writing.
Kara Coble with a Bachelor of Business Administration in management.
Brooke Doolittle with a Bachelor of Science in education in elementary education K-6.
David Harris with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Patrick Paladino of with a Bachelor of Science in geology.
Iliana Bonilla Canas of with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
James Lemley of with a graduate certificate in data science.
Andrew Webb of with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.
Breanna Peters of with an Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing.
Juan Reyes of with an Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing.
Greenbrier:
Allison Brown of with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Martin Summers of with a Associate of Applied Science in nursing.
Mayflower:
Alexandria Barnes with a Master of Arts in professional and technical writing.
Barbara Jeffery with a Juris Doctor in law.
Quitman:
Jennifer Bowen with a Bachelor of Science in education in middle childhood education.
Vilonia:
Lisa Fullerton with a Master of Education in counselor education.
Kevin Casey with a Doctor of Philosophy in computer and information sciences.
