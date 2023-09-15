Faulkner County Retired Teachers to meet
The Faulkner County Retired Teachers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the First United Methodist Church, Trinity Bldg. Room 1105 in Conway. Mary Polk, of the Faulkner County Library, will discuss children’s books. All retired teachers are invited.
