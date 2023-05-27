Conway Hematology and Oncology (CHO) was the very first cancer clinic in Faulkner County when it opened 25 years ago in 1998. The local independent, family-owned clinic is run by Dr. De Togni and his wife, Dr. Sue Tsuda.
Dr. Tsuda is an oncologist and hematologist who puts a lot of time and effort into helping her patients every day.
“I think one of the things that hits home for a lot of the patients here is that she’s very personable,” Courtney Nash, a nurse practitioner at the clinic, said. “Even on crazy days, she stops, she listens and makes them feel heard.”
Nash and Christine Lightfoot, another nurse practitioner at CHO, have been working for Tsuda for nearly a decade and both got the job after their moms found the job listing in the paper while they were working outside of Conway looking for a job closer to home.
“She’s very invested in her patients,” Lightfoot said. “She’ll remember a lot of these patients, their families and their stories from many, many years ago.”
Dr. Tsuda grew up in Los Angeles as the only child to a father whose family survived the internment camps and lost everything during World War II. Dr. Tsuda said that her father was the one who made her want to go into this field.
“He didn’t put much value on material things, but everything on education,” Dr. Tsuda said. “Education was everything. I think he felt that medicine was a great job-security position.”
Dr. Tsuda attended medical school at Northwestern University in Chicago, and that’s where she discovered exactly what field she wanted to go into.
“When I got to medical school, which I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, I found Hematology Oncology,” she said. “I was drawn to it, I said ‘that’s for me.’”
After Chicago, Dr. Tsuda found herself in St. Louis where she met her husband who eventually found a job in Little Rock. The two later opened CHO in Conway and now operate their business fully independently.
“The sense of freedom is difficult the match,” Dr. Tusda said about owning her own clinic. “If you’re working for a big institution, there are so many rules and regulations. We follow the rules and regulations that are imposed upon us by insurance companies and other institutions, but the bottom line here is that we don’t have a dress code or super strict hours.”
At her clinic, Dr. Tsuda is invested in her patients and loves talking with them about their life stories.
“I love history,” she said. “The patients that can talk to me about history I thoroughly enjoy. Sometimes we get off on tangents, which isn’t good for time management but it’s awfully fun.”
Along with the clinic, Dr. Tsuda and her husband also started the Conway Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit that helps people with difficulties needing gas money or hotel money to travel to get treatment for things that the clinic may not be as experienced or have the resources to help with.
“Sometimes we also provide patients that we know are so stressed that they don’t even have time to cook for their families with a coupons or those type of things so that they can get a meal,” Dr. Tsuda said. “Things like that are very rewarding and you realize why you’ve been picked for the job that you do.”
