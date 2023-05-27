Conway Hematology and Oncology (CHO) was the very first cancer clinic in Faulkner County when it opened 25 years ago in 1998. The local independent, family-owned clinic is run by Dr. De Togni and his wife, Dr. Sue Tsuda.

Dr. Tsuda is an oncologist and hematologist who puts a lot of time and effort into helping her patients every day.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at

jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.