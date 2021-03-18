Students in schools across Faulkner County have a one-week break from their studies to look forward to next week. All seven school districts in the county, including Conway, Mayflower, Vilonia, Guy-Perkins, Greenbrier, Mount Vernon-Enola, St. Joseph and Conway Christian are scheduled to have spring break from March 22-26. Additionally, two of Conway’s colleges, the University of Central Arkansas and Central Baptist College are also scheduled for spring break next week.
While most of the schools in the district plan to remain in class through the end of this week, Mayflower will dismiss early on Friday beginning at 12:10 p.m. St. Joseph will also dismiss students early on Friday, beginning at 1:20 p.m.
Since 2011, all public schools in Arkansas have been required by the state legislature to hold their spring break holiday on the same week, the 38th week of school.
This year’s spring break holiday is notable in that many districts expected to return to school after spring break in 2020 after being shut down for a period of weeks by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in response to the then beginning coronavirus pandemic. However, students never returned to the physical classroom in the spring of 2020, and while many schools offered on-site instruction beginning last fall, a portion of students in many districts still remain virtual.
For 2021, however, students will only have the one week off from their studies.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
