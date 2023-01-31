With winter weather continuing across Faulkner County this week, area schools began announcing closures for Wednesday classes on Tuesday afternoon.

Conway Public Schools announced its closure for Wednesday in the afternoon on Tuesday. Its announcement included a reminder that kindergarten through seventh-grade students should continue Day 2 of their AMI packets while eighth- through 12th-grade students should work on assignments posted on Schoology.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

