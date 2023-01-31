With winter weather continuing across Faulkner County this week, area schools began announcing closures for Wednesday classes on Tuesday afternoon.
Conway Public Schools announced its closure for Wednesday in the afternoon on Tuesday. Its announcement included a reminder that kindergarten through seventh-grade students should continue Day 2 of their AMI packets while eighth- through 12th-grade students should work on assignments posted on Schoology.
“After driving and monitoring roads throughout the district, CPSD has made the decision to close Wednesday, February 1, 2023,” the district announced on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. “Please stay safe, and we will reassess driving conditions and keep you updated.”
Mayflower School District also announced that all campuses and officers in the district would be closed on Wednesday due to the weather and that it will be be an AMI Day No. 4. The district said on its Facebook page that it will try to make a decision about future days “as soon as possible.”
The Guy-Perkins School District will also be closed on Wednesday due to the winter weather and reminded students to complete and turn in AMI Day No. 3 assignments in order to be counted "present" for the day.
St. Joseph Schools will use Wednesday as AMI Day No. 2 after announcing its closures.
“Recognizing power outages may occur due to ice accumulation, St. Joseph School faculty will work with students on completion dates for AMI Day #2 assignments,” the school said on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. “Be safe and stay warm!”
Greenbrier Public Schools also announced its closures for Wednesday due to the weather.
Mount Vernon-Enola School District will also use Wednesday as an AMI day 3 and is closed as well.
Conway Christian schools closed campuses for Wednesday due to the weather.
Vilonia School District also announced that it will be closed on Wednesday and will utilize an AMI day and continue with remote learning.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
