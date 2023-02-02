As even more winter weather continues across Faulkner County this week, area schools began announcing a third day of closures for Thursday classes on Wednesday evening.
Conway Public Schools announced its closure for Thursday classes on Wednesday due to another round of freezing rain being in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon. Its announcement included a reminder for kindergarten through seventh grade students to continue working on their AMI packets while eighth through 12th grade students need to work on assignments posted on Schoology.
“Please stay safe, and we will reassess driving conditions and keep you updated,” the district’s announcement read.
Guy-Perkins School District also decided to announced a closure for Thursday. Guy-Perkins students will need to complete AMI assignments.
St. Joseph School also made the decision to close their schools on Thursday for a third day due to the weather.
“Recognizing power outages may occur due to ice accumulation, St. Joseph School faculty will work with students on completion dates for AMI Day Three assignments,” the school’s announcement read. “Be safe and stay warm.”
Mount Vernon-Enola will utilize AMI Day Four after announcing its closure for Thursday classes.
Conway Christian will also be closed Thursday due to the weather.
Vilonia School District also announced that it will will be closed on Thursday and will utilize an AMI day and continue with remote learning.
Mayflower Schools and Greenbrier Public Schools did not announce a decision on Thursday classes by print time on Wednesday.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
