With winter weather forecasted across Faulkner County this week, area schools began announcing closures and updates to their district schedules on Monday.
Conway Public Schools made the decision to close for Tuesday on Monday afternoon. Per their announcement, kindergarten through seventh graders received AMI packets to take home with them and eighth through 12th graders will have assignments to complete on Schoology.
Vilonia School District (VSD) became the first in the county to announce a closure for Tuesday on Monday morning. Additionally, the district postponed their seventh- through ninth-grade basketball games against Clarksville scheduled for Monday night.
"The district will utilize an AMI day and shift to remote learning," the VSD announcement read.
Guy-Perkins School District decided to dismiss classes early on Monday beginning at 2 p.m. and decided to make Tuesday AMI Day Two, closing its campuses.
"Buses will run their regular bus routes beginning around 2:05 p.m.," the Guy-Perkins announcement read. "Please be safe and we will update you later tonight about tomorrow's classes."
Additionally, Guy-Perkins cancelled their Overtime after-school program for Monday and the district's basketball games on Monday night with Marshall. Tuesday's basketball games at Sacred Heart were also postponed.
St. Joseph School announced a closure for Tuesday, opting to utilize it as the private school's AMI Day One.
"Student work will be sent home via backpack or will be found in their teacher’s Google Classrooms," St. Joseph's announcement read. "Recognizing power outages may occur due to ice accumulation, St. Joseph School faculty will work with students on completion dates for AMI Day One assignments. No decision has been made for Wednesday, Feb. 1, although inclement weather conditions are not predicted to be favorable."
Mount Vernon-Enola School District also announced that it was closing its campuses for Tuesday. The district will also be using Tuesday as an AMI Day.
Greenbrier Public Schools has decided to close its campuses on Tuesday.
Conway Christian School has closed its campuses for Tuesday.
The University of Central Arkansas cancelled Monday evening classes ahead of the winter weather.
The City of Conway has closed city offices on Tuesday.
This story will be updated as additional closures are announced.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
