With winter weather forecasted across Faulkner County this week, area schools began announcing closures and updates to their district schedules on Monday. 

Conway Public Schools made the decision to close for Tuesday on Monday afternoon. Per their announcement, kindergarten through seventh graders received AMI packets to take home with them and eighth through 12th graders will have assignments to complete on Schoology.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

