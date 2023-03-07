Schools across Faulkner County celebrated Read Across America Week last week by inviting guest readers from their local communities to come into district classrooms and read to students.

Read Across America Week, inspired by Dr. Seuss Day and started by the National Education Association, is a yearly celebration to highlight the importance of reading, especially for children. Last Wednesday, on March 1, U.S. President Joe Biden released a proclamation ahead of Read Across America Day on March 2.

