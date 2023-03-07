Schools across Faulkner County celebrated Read Across America Week last week by inviting guest readers from their local communities to come into district classrooms and read to students.
Read Across America Week, inspired by Dr. Seuss Day and started by the National Education Association, is a yearly celebration to highlight the importance of reading, especially for children. Last Wednesday, on March 1, U.S. President Joe Biden released a proclamation ahead of Read Across America Day on March 2.
“On Read Across America Day, our nation recognizes the value of literacy to our democracy,” the president’s proclamation read. “We celebrate the books that inspire our children to dream big, expand the limits of their understanding and explore diverse perspectives and cultures through the eyes of others. We also honor educators, parents, librarians, authors, mentors and everyone who fosters the power of reading to open doors of opportunity and build greater awareness about the complex world around us.”
Mayflower Elementary School, Vilonia Primary School (VPS) and Greenbrier’s Westside Elementary all had readers visit their classrooms.
“Our National Read Across America Week was full of guest readers, a book character parade, book challenge races and tons of other opportunities to celebrate the joy of reading at VPS,” a statement released by the Vilonia elementary school read.
