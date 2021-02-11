Editor's note: This is a developing story that will be updated as districts announce their plans for Friday.
As students across Faulkner County complete their school work virtually on Thursday, the threat of another day of school closures looms for Friday. With temperatures expected to remain at or just above freezing on Thursday, ice buildup on county roads are likely to continue to be an issue on Friday morning. Some Faulkner County schools have already announced their plans for Friday, while others have yet to make final decisions on onsite instruction.
Conway Public Schools: CLOSED TO ONSITE INSTRUCTION
Conway Public Schools noted in their announcement to close its campuses on Thursday that Friday was already scheduled to be a virtual learning day for the district. Additionally, Monday, Feb. 15, is also scheduled to be a virtual learning day for students.
Guy-Perkins School District: CLOSED TO ONSITE INSTRUCTION
Guy-Perkins School District made a similar announcement as Conway on Wednesday. Its campuses are closed through Friday and all extracurricular activities scheduled for Friday are cancelled.
Mount Vernon-Enola School District: CLOSED TO ONSITE INSTRUCTION
Mount Vernon-Enola joined the list of other districts who announced its Friday plans on Wednesday. Superintendent Larry Walters confirmed to the Log Cabin that all its district campuses would remain closed on Friday.
Vilonia School District: CLOSED TO ONSITE INSTRUCTION
In its announcement closing its campuses on Thursday, Vilonia added that Friday's school day was cancelled as a "school holiday." Students will not be expected to complete any school work on Friday.
Mayflower School District: NO ANNOUNCEMENT
Greenbrier Public Schools: CLOSED TO ONSITE INSTRUCTION
Greenbrier Public Schools has closed its campuses to onsite instruction for Friday. Students will be expected to complete classwork virtually.
St. Joseph School: NO ANNOUNCEMENT
Conway Christian School: NO ANNOUNCEMENT
