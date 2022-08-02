With summer wrapping up, students and families across Faulkner County are preparing to return to school. Many districts and private schools in the area are starting on different days this month.
Conway Christian School will begin classes first on Wednesday. The first day will include a noon dismissal for students. Parents already had an orientation on Monday night and an open house is set to take place on Tuesday.
Fellow private school St. Joseph will also start earlier than some local districts, with its first day set for Aug. 15. School leadership will hold orientation for new families on Aug. 9, as well as orientations for kindergarten and middle school students and parents on Aug. 10. St. Joseph Preschool and Elementary will hold an open house on Aug. 11, while high schoolers will have a student orientation on Aug. 12.
Guy-Perkins Schools will hold an open house on Aug. 11, followed by the first day of school on Aug. 15. Mount Vernon-Enola will start classes two days later on Aug. 17. An open house for the district is scheduled for Aug. 15.
At Conway Public Schools (CPSD) and Greenbrier Public Schools, students will begin classes on Aug. 22. The week prior, Aug. 16-19, staff at both campuses will have a series of professional development days.
Vilonia School District students will also return to classes on Aug. 22. High school, middle school and intermediate school students will be able to pick up their schedules beginning on Aug. 9, while all the district’s campuses, including the elementary and primary schools, will have open houses on Aug. 18.
Students at Mayflower School District will have one fewer day of instruction a week this year. Beginning its classes on Aug. 23, students will only attend school Tuesday-Friday this year. Open house for Mayflower is scheduled for Aug. 16.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
