Editor's note: This is a developing story that will be updated as districts announce their plans for Thursday.
Faulkner County schools are grappling with closure decisions ahead of potential winter weather on Thursday morning. While most districts in the county have yet to announce their decisions, residents can expect officials to make their decisions soon. One district, in fact, has already made its decision.
Guy-Perkins School District: CLOSED TO ONSITE INSTRUCTION
The Guy-Perkins School District is pivoting to virtual instruction through Friday, the district announced in a statement released to their website on Wednesday. All extra-curricular activities scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been cancelled and district offices will be closed while all instruction is virtual.
Conway Public Schools: NO ANNOUNCEMENT
Conway Public Schools has yet to announce a decision regarding on-site instruction on Thursday. As in recent weeks, Conway will hold a virtual instruction day on Friday. At Conway’s board meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent Greg Murry said the district would monitor the situation and make a decision when it was ready.
Vilonia School District: ANNOUNCEMENT EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
In a statement to the Log Cabin on Wednesday, a Vilonia School District spokesman said the district expected to make a decision on Thursday instruction at some point on Wednesday afternoon.
Mount Vernon-Enola School District: ANNOUNCEMENT EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
Like Vilonia, a Mount Vernon-Enola School District spokesman issued a statement to the Log Cabin and said the district expected to have a final decision on Thursday instruction by early Wednesday afternoon.
Mayflower School District: NO ANNOUNCEMENT
Mayflower Superintendent John Gray told the Log Cabin in a statement on Wednesday that the district had yet to make a decision regarding Thursday instruction. Gray said the district would continue to monitor the developing situation.
Conway Christian School: NO ANNOUNCEMENT
Conway Christian has yet to issue a statement deciding on school instruction for Thursday. On Tuesday, the private school addressed parent concerns on social media and explained that the school would close if Conway Public Schools made the same decision.
St. Joseph School: NO ANNOUNCEMENT
St. Joseph School has yet to make an announcement regarding on-site instruction on Thursday.
Greenbrier Public Schools: CLOSED TO ONSITE INSTRUCTION
Greenbrier Public Schools released a statement to their Facebook page and confirmed that the district would be closed to onsite instruction on Thursday.
