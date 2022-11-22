The University of Arkansas’ Office for Educational Policy (OEP) recognized several Faulkner County schools for academic growth in a recently released report. The OEP released the academic growth highlights, measured through 2022 ACT Aspire scores, in a series of reports for elementary, middle and high schools on Nov. 16.
For elementary schools, Conway Public Schools’ (CPSD) Carolyn Lewis Elementary and Greenbrier Public Schools’ (GPS) Wooster Elementary were recognized for their overall growth in test scores, 86.83 for Carolyn Lewis and 86.43 for Wooster. Carolyn Lewis’ growth score was best for fourth in the central region, per the report.
OEP also recognized Carolyn Lewis for its growth in math scores, ranking it fifth in the state and second in the central region.
For middle schools, OEP recognized Vilonia School District’s (VSD) Middle School and CPSD’s Ruth Doyle Middle School for overall academic growth. Vilonia’s 85.42 was best for second in the state, while Ruth Doyle’s 83.31 was best for 15th. Vilonia and Ruth Doyle finished second and fourth, respectively, in the central region.
Vilonia scored first in the state for math scores and Ruth Doyle finished fifth in the state for English and language arts scores.
No Faulkner County high schools were listed in the OEP’s report for overall academic growth or math scores, but VSD’s Pathways Academy was ranked 10th in the state and first in the central region for its English and language arts scores. The Pathways Academy is a conversion charter school program that blends virtual and face-to-face instruction with a focus on education that leads to work placement after graduation.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.