The University of Arkansas’ Office for Educational Policy (OEP) recognized several Faulkner County schools for academic growth in a recently released report. The OEP released the academic growth highlights, measured through 2022 ACT Aspire scores, in a series of reports for elementary, middle and high schools on Nov. 16.

For elementary schools, Conway Public Schools’ (CPSD) Carolyn Lewis Elementary and Greenbrier Public Schools’ (GPS) Wooster Elementary were recognized for their overall growth in test scores, 86.83 for Carolyn Lewis and 86.43 for Wooster. Carolyn Lewis’ growth score was best for fourth in the central region, per the report.

