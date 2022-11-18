The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) recognized Vilonia Middle School (VMS) as a 2022 School on the Move Toward Excellence, Vilonia School District announced on Wednesday.
DESE recognized VMS after it increased its letter grade for 2022 to an “A,” up from a “B” when the division last graded the school in 2019, per a DESE document. With a total increase of 3.17 Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) points, VMS joined the list of 49 other schools who increased their letter grades.
Other Faulkner County schools also increased their DESE letter grades. Mount Vernon-Enola High School also increased its letter grade from “B” to an “A,” with an additional 1.63 ESSA points. Mayflower Elementary School improved from “D” to “C,” notching a jump with 2.87 ESSA points.
DESE recognized other Faulkner County schools for increases in other metric areas. Conway Public Schools’ Carolyn Lewis Elementary School and Greenbrier School District’s Wooster Elementary scored two standard deviations above the mean in the value added growth index. This score measures a school’s ability to “accelerate student learning,” per the document. Both schools made a list of the top 11.
DESE releases its Schools on the Move Toward Excellence list every year. To make the list, schools must increase their letter grade, add five or more ESSA points, add 10 additional weighted achievement points or score two standard deviations above the mean in value added growth.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
