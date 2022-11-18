The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) recognized Vilonia Middle School (VMS) as a 2022 School on the Move Toward Excellence, Vilonia School District announced on Wednesday.

DESE recognized VMS after it increased its letter grade for 2022 to an “A,” up from a “B” when the division last graded the school in 2019, per a DESE document. With a total increase of 3.17 Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) points, VMS joined the list of 49 other schools who increased their letter grades.

