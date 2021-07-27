Multiple Faulkner County schools are planning orientation events in the coming weeks ahead of their respective first days of school, per district websites.
Conway Christian, which starts its classes earlier than all other area schools on Aug. 4, will hold a parent orientation on Aug. 2 from 6-8 p.m. A day later, the private school will host a student open house from 10 a.m. to noon. Conway Christian will dismiss early on its first day of school, with the Lower School dismissing at 11:45 a.m. and the Upper School dismissing at noon, per Conway Christian’s website.
In Mt. Vernon, the Mt. Vernon-Enola School District is holding its high school registration on Wednesday for all seventh- through 12th-grade students. Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., students come to the high school to pick up schedules, rent lockers and purchase parking passes, the district announced in a Facebook post. Parents must attend the registration with their child.
Greenbrier’s seven campuses will also hold orientations in the coming weeks ahead of the district’s first day of school on Aug. 16. Eastside, Springhill, Westside and Wooster Elementary Schools will all hold orientations on Aug. 12. For a full list of orientation times, visit www.greenbrier schools.org.
Greenbrier Middle School and Junior High School will hold orientations on Aug. 10, starting at 5 p.m. for sixth graders; 5:30 p.m. for seventh graders; 6 p.m. for eighth graders; and 6:30 p.m. for ninth graders.
On Wednesday, Greenbrier High School will host its senior registration day, a sophomore sneak peek day, on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and its junior registration day on Aug. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.