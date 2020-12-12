The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the United States, infecting over 15 million Americans and leaving a death toll at 288,000 and rising. Social distancing and face masks are the new American normal as the pandemic has impacted most aspects of public life.
Education has also felt the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In the spring, schools across the country closed their doors early and switched to distance learning. While many schools returned to in-person learning in August, most also offered students the opportunity to complete their work from home, either through distance learning or a hybrid model. An August study by the data firm Burbio, which aggregates school and community calendars across the United States, found that 52 percent of students would attend school through virtual means only, while only 25 percent would attend school in-person every day. Nineteen percent would attend through a hybrid model.
Faulkner County schools have experienced this trend, too. Conway Public Schools Superintendent Greg Murry noted that just over 30 percent of the district’s students were in their virtual learning program at the time of their Dec. 8 Board of Education meeting, a slight uptick since the Thanksgiving holiday.
But, there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel that could lead to more students attending classes in-person again. On Dec. 10, a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel convened and recommended the approval of a coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.
With the potential for vaccine distribution to start in a matter of days, a significant concern is how states will distribute their limited vaccine shipments amongst the public. And how long it will take for school teachers and other educational staff to be vaccinated against the threat of COVID-19.
The Log Cabin queried four Faulkner County school districts and all three Conway colleges to see how they were preparing to get their employees administered coronavirus vaccine. The responses indicated that some of the schools were still waiting for guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).
“We do not have what one would call an active process [to ensure vaccine distribution amongst staff] that we are working on at this point,” Murry said. “We are at the mercy of the state regarding when a vaccine might be made available for school employees.”
Guy-Perkins School District Superintendent Joe Fisher responded similarly.
“At this time, we have very little, if no guidance from the ADH and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on when schools will be receiving vaccines.”
Hendrix spokesman Amy Forbus said the school has been involved in regular meetings with the ADH and the Arkansas Department of Education where vaccination schedules are discussed. But she added that the state would ultimately determine the order of vaccinations, an order which hasn’t been officially confirmed.
Spokesman for the ADH Gavin Lesnick sent the Log Cabin a copy of the agency’s interim draft vaccine plan, which hadn’t been finalized as of Friday. Vaccination policy discussions are ongoing. Lesnick said vaccine distribution would happen in phases, labeled in the report as 1A, 1B and 2.
Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine distribution plan focuses on health care workers, essential government leaders, first responders, emergency preparedness workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Lesnick said the ADH is currently working on Phase 1A and their work on that phase should continue into the beginning of the new year.
Lesnick added that teachers and other school personnel were expected to be included in Phase 1B, along with other essential employees at increased risk of exposure, people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and people 65 years of age and older.
Lesnick didn’t give a timeline for the implementation of phase 1B.
“The progression to 1B will depend on the supply of the vaccine that is available and the number of vaccines that are authorized,” he said.
While some schools might not currently be receiving guidance from the ADH on how to go about administering vaccines to employees, Lesnick said the ADH would work to ensure schools across the state are informed when the time comes.
“Pharmacies and doctor’s offices will be providing the vaccine once we reach phase 1B, and [ADH] will work closely with school districts and the Arkansas Department of Education to make sure information on the process is available across the state.”
The potential for delays in getting school personnel vaccinated is something schools have to consider moving forward.
Forbus said Hendrix expects the majority of their campus to not be vaccinated until well into the spring.
“Based on current vaccine production projections, we know that we will be well in the spring semester before a critical mass of the College community is vaccinated,” Forbus said. “But, we have public health measures in place to protect the community until then.”
University of Central Arkansas (UCA) spokesman Amanda Hoelzeman said the school hopes to have their medical staff vaccinated quickly.
“[UCA] is hopeful that our university medical staff will begin getting their own vaccine doses late this month, along with other health care workers around the state and nation,” Hoelzeman said. “In the coming weeks, we will continue to work with the ADH to ensure we are able to obtain and offer vaccines to our students, faculty and staff at the first available opportunity.”
A final point of concern is public mistrust of the coronavirus vaccines being considered for approval. While the Faulkner County schools that were queried hadn’t polled their staffs on their interest in taking a vaccine, a Pew Research poll from Dec. 3 found that four-in-10 Americans would definitely not or probably not get a vaccine.
For Murry, however, he said he’d be willing to volunteer as soon as he’s able.
“As soon as the vaccine is available for me to take, I’ll be ready to roll up my sleeve,” he said.
