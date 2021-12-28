The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has been seeing a low clearance rate of violent crimes compared to other counties and cities in the area over the past five years according to the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS) submitted by FCSO to the FBI.
The clearance rate – the percentage of crimes solved that were reported – for violent crimes in Faulkner County has been about 32 percent between the years of 2015 and 2020 with 150 of the 472 violent crimes reported ending in an arrest. This number is compared to the Conway Police Department’s nearly 60 percent clearance rate and Saline County Sheriff’s Department’s, a county that is similar in size to Faulkner County, 47 percent clearance rate.
Travis Thorn, a Wildlife Enforcement Officer with the Arkansas Game and Fish Department and current candidate for Faulkner County Sheriff, weighed in on the statistics in a social media post. Thorn attributes the numbers to the reduction in deputies in the the Patrol Division the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has seen as of September of this year, which is about 30 percent.
“This severely degrades the number of law enforcement officers out in the county to respond to the needs of our residents,” Thorn said. “Fewer deputies on patrol also means the criminal elements have more freedom to scout and plan how to steal your property. For the municipalities this means that the criminal element has the freedom to enter, commit crime, and flee back into the county after committing crime your town.”
There has also been a “steady” rise in violent crimes since 2017 in the rural areas of Faulkner County, he said.
“I would like to point out that we have, and have had, talented investigators at the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office,” Thorn said. “These numbers are not their fault. Granted, we have lost six criminal investigators from the FCSO over the past year. This systemic issue needs to be reviewed and addressed to make Faulkner County a safer place to earn a living, raise our families, and go to school.”
Clearance rates, however, aren’t always the best way to measure the performance of a police department because different departments can have different ways of measuring their respective clearance raters, according to the Encyclopedia of Police Science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.