The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office alerted the public of a scam circulating in the area on Tuesday through a post on their Facebook page.
The sheriff’s office wrote that a phone scam which had previously circulated in the area returned in which people claiming to be representatives of the sheriff’s office are calling residents to tell them they missed jury duty and they needed to purchase gift cards to pay off their fines. After further instruction, the scammers ask for the residents’ credit card numbers and tell them the number failed to go through and ask them to buy more gift cards.
In a statement, the sheriff’s office assured the public they would not ask them to buy gift cards.
“This is a scam,” the statement read. “Do not be fooled! The sheriff’s office will never call you and ask you to buy gift cards.”
