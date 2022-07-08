The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has hired five new graduates of the FCSO New Hire Training & Orientation program to the FCSO Patrol Division.
Deputy Douglas Volkman, a 2014 graduate of Vilonia High School, previously served as a Detention Sergeant for Unit One and was hired at the FCSO Detention Center back in 2019.
Born in Liberty, Mo., Volkman has also served in the infantry for the U.S. Army for four years.
“Douglas says he has enjoyed his time at the Detention Center, and he is looking forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Faulkner County in his new role with the Patrol Division,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.
Deputy Maggie Ragland, a graduate of Morrilton Senior High School and the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), was an intern with the FCSO during her senior year at UCA. Ragland eventually graduated from UCA this year with her Bachelor’s degree in Criminology and Sociology.
“Maggie says that she is excited to begin her law enforcement career and to serve the citizens of Faulkner County,” Skaggs said.
Deputy Austin Reeder, who grew up in Mt. Vernon, originally started at the White County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in 2020 before joining the FCSO’s Detention Center last year.
“He is excited to start this next step in his law enforcement career, and he is eager to continue serving the community in Faulkner County,” Skaggs said.
Deputy Juan Rivas was born and raised in Conway and graduated from Conway High School back in 2018.
“He was raised in a family of hard workers in the construction business, and he is the first in his family to pursue a career in law enforcement,” Skaggs said. “Deputy Rivas has always had a strong desire to protect and serve the community.”
The fifth person to join the FCSO Patrol Division is Deputy Brant Haight. Haight grew up in Harrison before moving to Nevada, Mo., for welding college. He eventually came to Conway after his wife got a full-ride scholarship to UCA to purse a profession in the medical field.
After working some welding jobs in Conway, Haight eventually decided to work as a Detention Officer late last year.
“He quickly worked his way up to Corporal,” Skaggs said. “He has enjoyed his career in the Detention Center and is looking forward to his new role as a Patrol Deputy.”
All five of the new hires will graduate from the FSCO’s New Hire Training & Orientation on July 15 and will start at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy two days later on July 17.
