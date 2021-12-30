The Faulkner County Singing Club will meet on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, with Holland Baptist Church at 673 Hwy 287 in Holland. Singing will begin at 1:30 p.m.
The club meets the second Sunday from September through May at churches in Faulkner County, and the public is always invited. Jonathan Sawrie is president of the club. He is joined by several participants from Faulkner and nearby counties.
More information about the event and its location may be obtained by calling 501-329-5040 or 501-327-0198.
