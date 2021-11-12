On Sunday, the Faulkner County Singing Club will meet at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Starting time is 1:30 p.m. and the session usually ends near 3 p.m.
This church is on State Highway 25 some six miles north of Conway. It has been host to many singing events over its history. Jonathan Sawrie is president of the Club, and he will be joined by singing friends from around the area.
The public is always invited; so, make a note and plan to attend this time-honored gospel singing.
