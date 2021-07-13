In 2021, the 143rd annual session of the Faulkner County Singing Convention will be held at LifeSong Baptist Church on July 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. The address for this church is 56 South Broadview in Greenbrier.
This time-honored convention is one of a very few county observances dating back to the 19th century. It is conducted with attention to keeping the record unbroken and to renewing venerable memories.
Officers for the convention are Robert Clark, president; Jonathan Sawrie, vice president; Robert Morrow, chaplain; Raymond Bush, Sgt. at Arms; and Yolonda Walker, secretary-treasurer.
LifeSong Baptist Church is always a gracious host, easy to find, and radiant to those who enjoy gospel songs.
The public is invited to this convention which has as its Ninth Article that it “shall be opened and closed by prayer.”
