In 2022, the 144th annual session of the Faulkner County Singing Convention will be held at Holland Baptist Church on July 22 and 23.
On July 22, singing will begin at 6 p.m. On July 23, starting time is 10 a.m. with lunch at noon. The address for this church is 344 Sawmill Road in Holland.
A few years after Faulkner County was established, this convention began. Its records indicate a wide following over the years, and it attracted many foundational families from the region. It may have started at Holland Baptist Church, although that origin has not been confirmed. Today, a core of gospel singers and individuals interested in preserving this venerable event, invite you to join them in song on the fourth weekend in July.
Officers for the Convention are Robert Clark, president; Jonathan Sawrie, vice president; Robert Morrow, chaplain; Raymond Bush, sgt. at arms; and Yolonda Walker, secretary-treasurer.
Holland Baptist Church is always a gracious host, easy to find at the intersection of Sawmill Road and State Highway 287, and welcoming to those who enjoy gospel songs. The public is invited to this Convention which has as its 10th article that its objective “is to harmonize vocal music.”
