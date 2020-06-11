John Martindale, M.D., of the UAMS College of Medicine Class of 2020, has received an honorable mention for the National Outstanding Medical Student Award from the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association.
The award recognizes students who will be pursuing careers in emergency medicine and have excelled in humanism, professionalism, leadership and service, research and academic excellence.
Martindale served as president of the Emergency Medicine Interest Group while at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). He will complete his residency at Brown University and Rhode Island Hospital.
Martindale graduated from Vilonia High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. He is the son of Rodney and Tammy Martindale of Vilonia.
Martindale cited mentorship as key in his education. At UAMS, he thanked Department of Emergency Medicine’s Drs. Carly Eastin, Brian Russ, Rachael Freeze-Ramsey, Meryll Bouldin, Lauren Evans and all of the emergency medicine residents; along with Drs. Fu’ad Habash and Hakan Paydak (cardiology), Dr. Ricardo Lopez-Castellanos (neurology) and Dr. Avi Bhavaraju (trauma surgery).
At UCA, he thanked Drs. Calin O Marian, Kari Naylor, Richard Tarkka, and Ben Rowley.
The American College of Emergency Physicians and the Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association are leading professional organizations in the specialty.
