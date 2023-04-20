Arkansas Women in Agriculture (AWIA) has named Kaylee Shoemaker and Noralee Townsend as 2023 scholarship recipients. Each received $1,000 for educational tuition expenses.

Shoemaker, from Conway, said her involvement in agriculture began at the age of five. Shoemaker was an active 4-H and FFA member while in high school. While in FFA, she showed livestock and competed in the nursery and landscape career development event. Today, she is still involved in her family’s beef cattle operation. Shoemaker is an agricultural education major at the University of Arkansas with plans to become an agriculture teacher.

