Southern Arkansas University has announced that 394 students earned a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester and have been named to its’ President’s List, including several from Faulkner County.
Randall Clayton Rawls is a senior Agricultural Education major from Conway.
Raushaun Eugene Virgil is a junior Mass Media major from Conway.
Breana Nicole Olson is a sophomore Game, Animation, and Simulation Design major from Greenbrier.
Sydney Maire Phillips is a sophomore Psychology major from Mayflower.
Nathan Alexander Roberts is a senior Accounting major from Mayflower.
Hannah Elizabeth Walters is a sophomore Agricultural Science (Pre-Veterinary Science) major from Quitman.
Sydney Elise Wader is a senior Mass Media major from Vilonia.
To learn more about SAU, visit web.SAUmag.edu.
