More than 100 students qualified for the Lyon College Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester, including four students from Faulkner County.
Sarah Tallents of Mayflower and Wylie Greer, Mikayla Harmon and Katherine Jeane, all of Greenbrier, were named on the Dean’s List.
Students from seven states and seven international countries received the honor. To be named to the list, a student must earn a 3.75 or higher GPA and take a minimum of 12 credit hours that semester.
