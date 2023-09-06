Two Faulkner County teachers recently received awards from Economics Arkansas, a nonprofit educational organization that promotes economic literacy across the state.
Conway High School’s Rebekah Bilderback and Greenbrier High School’s Misty Burgess were two of seven teachers across the state to receive Bessie B. Moore Teaching Awards. The awards program “recognizes Arkansas teachers for going above and beyond what is required by developing outstanding economic and personal finance projects,” a news release issued by Economics Arkansas read.
Bilderback received her award as well as a $1,000 prize and a gift basket from Economics Arkansas last week. Conway Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Collum and other district officials joined in the surprise award ceremony with Economics Arkansas Associate Director Marsha Masters and representative Kathleen Lawson.
This isn’t the first time Bilderback has won Economics Arkansas’ teaching award. In 2021, when she worked for Greenbrier Public Schools, Bilderback received the same award.
Masters and Lawson also surprised Burgess with her award recently. Greenbrier administrators joined in awarding her the check and award honor.
Bilderback’s project which won her an award was titled “Economics is Life: Life Skills 101,” the news release read. Burgess’ project, “Scarcity in Our World,” focused on “learning about scarcity, incentives, trade-offs and opportunity cost in the world and throughout our daily lives,” Greenbrier Public Schools said.
“The winners in this year’s awards program integrated economics in many creative ways and platforms,” Masters said, per the news release. “Their projects ranged from learning economics through a yummy snack to planning a trip to the World Cup and learning many financial lessons along the way. These teachers provided lifelong learning opportunities which will be remembered by students throughout their lives and will equip them to see life through the lens of economics.”
Additional award winners included:
Wesley Ader for “When Going to the World Cup Hits Home,” Bryant Junior High, Bryant Public Schools.
Jamie Garmon for “What’s Popping in Economics?,” Baker Elementary, Pulaski County Special School District.
Amy Gordon for “The Lemonade War,” Barling Elementary, Fort Smith Public Schools.
Valarie Harp for “Beachonomics,” Hackett Elementary, Hackett School District.
Ruthie Walls for “From Ninth Street to Now,” Central High School, Little Rock School District.
The yearly teaching awards are named after Bessie B. Moore, Economics Arkansas’ first executive director, the news release read.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
