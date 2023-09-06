Two Faulkner County teachers recently received awards from Economics Arkansas, a nonprofit educational organization that promotes economic literacy across the state.

Conway High School’s Rebekah Bilderback and Greenbrier High School’s Misty Burgess were two of seven teachers across the state to receive Bessie B. Moore Teaching Awards. The awards program “recognizes Arkansas teachers for going above and beyond what is required by developing outstanding economic and personal finance projects,” a news release issued by Economics Arkansas read.

