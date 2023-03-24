Faulkner County is set to celebrate its sesquicentennial anniversary next month as the county’s 150th anniversary is fast approaching.
The Faulkner County Historical Society will be having celebrations all through the weekend before the county’s anniversary on April 12 and through to the actual anniversary.
While some specific activities and celebrations are still being planned, events will start with a celebration event on the Toad Suck Bridge on the Friday before the anniversary.
The Faulkner County Courthouse will provide hamburgers and hot dogs in front of the building on April 12.
Other planned events include time capsules and displays throughout the county.
“I am pleased as a member of the Faulkner County Historical society that we are getting to participate, contribute and acknowledge the 150 years,” Faulkner County Justice Jerry Boyer said Tuesday at the Quorum Court meeting. “That’s older than me ... barely,” he joked at the meeting.
Faulkner County was founded in April 12, 1873, and was the 69th county created in the state of Arkansas. Currently, it is the sixth-most populated county of the state’s 75 counties.
