Faulkner County is set to hold the annual National Day of Prayer at 11:45 a.m. May 4 on the front lawn of the Faulkner County Courthouse on Locust Street in Conway.

The theme for the 2023 community prayer service is “Pray Fervently in the Righteousness and Avail Much” which is based on James 5:16 in the Bible which states “confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.”

