Faulkner County is set to hold the annual National Day of Prayer at 11:45 a.m. May 4 on the front lawn of the Faulkner County Courthouse on Locust Street in Conway.
The theme for the 2023 community prayer service is “Pray Fervently in the Righteousness and Avail Much” which is based on James 5:16 in the Bible which states “confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.”
The Conway Christian Choir will open the prayer service followed by prayers held by different community leaders for different sectors of our community: government, law enforcement and military, media arts, education, church, Conway and Faulkner County, family and the world. These prayers will be followed by a scripture reading from Judge David Clark.
Prayer leaders for the event include Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry, Conway Superintendent Jeff Collum, Sen. Mark Johnson and more.
This is the 72nd annual National Day of Prayer for Faulkner County, and is held on the first Thursday of May.
The first National Day of Prayer was held in 1952 after President Truman, with a joint resolution by Congress, signed a bill declaring an annual national day of prayer. President Reagan later amended the law in 1988 to permanently set the date for the prayer on the first Thursday of May every year.
The Faulkner County National Day of Prayer is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend if they are interested.
Those with further question or those that want to be involved can contact Dr. Quentin Washispack, the Global Mission Pastor at New Life Church Arkansas, at doctorqjw@gmail.com.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net.
