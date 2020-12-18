The Faulkner County Health Unit will have a pop-up community testing for COVID-19 from 3-6 p.m. Dec. 29.
“Testing [will be available] for anyone with or without symptoms,” officials said.
There will be no out-of-pocket expense for anyone tested at the pop-up event.
“ID and insurance [cards] may be requested, but they are not required,” officials said.
The clinic is at 411 N. Creek Drive in Conway.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 6,210 active COVID-19 cases in Faulkner County.
Officials reported 109 new cases in the county from Wednesday. There were 55 people hospitalized with the virus in Faulkner County on Thursday, an increase of 13 from the previous day.
Conway Public Schools had 33 students and 16 staff members with the virus.
As of Thursday, 70 Faulkner County residents had died as a result of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.