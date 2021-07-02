The Central Arkansas Workforce Development Area (CAWDA) has partnered with the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services to hold the 2021 Faulkner County Job Fair to help fill more than 1,000 positions in central Arkansas, per a press release provided to the Log Cabin by the CAWDA.
The job fair will be on July 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Conway Expo and Event Center in Conway.
This job fair will include over 1,000 job vacancies from various industries in the central Arkansas region. Employers who will be in attendance include, but are not limited to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Arkansas State Police, Baptist Health, Cintas Corporation, Conway Human Development Center, Conway Police Department, Conway Regional Health System, DBG Arkansas, LLC, Dillard’s Inc, Hugg & Hall Equipment Company, L’Oreal USA, Pediatrics Plus, Rogers Group Inc., Schneider Transportation, SFI of Arkansas, LLC, Structurlam, Swyft Connect, Tacos4Life, Tokusen U.S.A. and Virco Mfg. Corporation.
Organizers said the job fair will be an excellent opportunity for attendees to meet with employers and gain a better understanding of the many employment opportunities available, per the press release. Organizers added that by engaging with employers in person, attendees will be able to make a lasting impression on them.
Attendees are urged to dress professionally, bring resumes and be prepared for an informal interview. For more information regarding the event, attendees can reach out to Megan Ridenhour at 501-730-9885 or by email at megan.ridenhour@arkansas.gov.
