The Arkansas Department of Health reported 298 new cases of COVID-19 in its Wednesday update.
The state reported 2,152 active cases; 181 hospitalized, which is down 11 from Tuesday; 35 on ventilators, which is up seven from Tuesday.
Two more people have died as a result of COVID-19 bringing the state’s death toll to 5,754 people.
The state conducted 3,760 PCR tests and 1,000 antigen (or rapid) tests, the ADH reported.
ADH said the top counties for new cases were Faulkner County with 73; Benton County with 29; and Washington County with 27.
Since Tuesday, 14,426 more Arkansans had received a vaccine, according to the ADH, for a total of 1,766,046.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Arkansans need to get vaccinated to help lower numbers across the state.
“Our case numbers are similar to last week, continuing the trend we’ve seen for weeks. While these numbers are lower than the first few months of this year, we can still work to lower them even further by getting vaccinated and encouraging your neighbors to do the same,” he said.
