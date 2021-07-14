Faulkner County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.7 percent in April, per statistics released by the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday. April’s rate is in significant contrast to April 2020, the chamber noted, the month in which the county’s unemployment rate reached a record high of 10 percent after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Per a statement issued by chamber Executive Vice President Jamie Gates, the latest numbers are encouraging but labor shortages in the county still remain.
“It’s good that our economy is getting back to ‘normal,’” Gates said. “But I think a lot of people may not remember that it was normal to have to compete for talent.
“We actually had fewer people on unemployment in Faulkner County in April of this year than we did in April of 2014, 2015 and 2016. It’s a hot economy and we all have to get intentional about attracting and developing a talented workforce.”
Additional statistics released by the chamber show declines in both the Arkansas and U.S. unemployment rates in April.
Arkansas’ rate sat at just over 4 percent, down from nearly 10 percent in April 2020. The U.S. rate dropped to 5.7 percent, down from over 14 percent last April.
