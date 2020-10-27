Registered voters broke records during the first week of early voting with more than 24,000 turning out.
When the polls closed Saturday, 24,297 had voted early in the 2020 general election, according to the Faulkner County Election Commission’s unofficial early voting numbers.
The daily turnout for the first week of early voting was:
Monday, Oct. 19 – 4,764
Tuesday, Oct. 20 – 4,773
Wednesday, Oct. 21 – 4,911
Thursday, Oct. 22 – 4,191
Friday, Oct. 23 – 4,098
Saturday, Oct. 24 – 1,560
Early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the following locations:
Faulkner County Courthouse, 801 Locust St. in Conway
Faulkner County Library, 1900 W Tyler St in Conway.
Agape (ACTS), 1423 Ingram St. in Conway
Greenbrier City Events Center, 5 Lois Lane in Greenbrier
Mayflower City Hall, 2 Ashmore Drive in Mayflower.
McGee Sports Center, 3800 College Ave. in Conway
Conway Regional Medical Center (roving), 2302 College Ave. in Conway
Vilonia First Baptist Church, 1206 Main St. in Vilonia
