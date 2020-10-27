Registered voters broke records during the first week of early voting with more than 24,000 turning out.

When the polls closed Saturday, 24,297 had voted early in the 2020 general election, according to the Faulkner County Election Commission’s unofficial early voting numbers.

The daily turnout for the first week of early voting was:

Monday, Oct. 19 – 4,764

Tuesday, Oct. 20 – 4,773

Wednesday, Oct. 21 – 4,911

Thursday, Oct. 22 – 4,191

Friday, Oct. 23 – 4,098

Saturday, Oct. 24 – 1,560

Early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the following locations:

Faulkner County Courthouse, 801 Locust St. in Conway

Faulkner County Library, 1900 W Tyler St in Conway.

Agape (ACTS), 1423 Ingram St. in Conway

Greenbrier City Events Center, 5 Lois Lane in Greenbrier

Mayflower City Hall, 2 Ashmore Drive in Mayflower.

McGee Sports Center, 3800 College Ave. in Conway

Conway Regional Medical Center (roving), 2302 College Ave. in Conway

Vilonia First Baptist Church, 1206 Main St. in Vilonia

Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.