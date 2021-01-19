The Faulkner County Historical Society’s 2020 editions of its historical journal Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings are available for purchase at the Faulkner County Museum. The society celebrated 60 years in existence in 2019, and its journal has been published since 1960.
The family home of the Halter family graces the cover of the winter, or Christmas, edition. This beautiful house still stands. It is well maintained and a favorite among local citizens. The issue contains the story by Nancy Breeden Mitchell of the Ferdinand Halter family who began their life in America in the mid-nineteenth century and eventually settled in what was then Cadron Township. Included are articles by Cindy Beckman about the Toad Suck Ferry homecoming and downtown shopping destinations of yesteryear. Just in time for Christmas is Cindy’s article, “A Look Back: Christmastime in Faulkner County.” Museum updates in a difficult year during the pandemic are reported by Lynita Langley-Ware, museum director. Cindy also tests our history knowledge with one of her History Mysteries.
Because of the closure of county buildings during the pandemic the Fall 2020 edition was not available at a public location. However, it can now be obtained from the county museum. This edition contained the fascinating story about the Nahlen family by Nancy Breeden Mitchell. Cindy Beckman reported the return of the Toad Suck Ferry to the city. Have you ever wondered about how Conway streets got their names? This edition tells that story with a reprint of a mid-1950’s Log Cabin Democrat article about the history of Conway’s street names.
The spring 2020 edition includes the history of the Jean Antoine Dayer family which immigrated to Arkansas from Switzerland in 1896. This comprehensive article by Nancy Breeden Mitchell includes personal reminiscences and photos from family members. Other family articles in the issue are about the Wilson family by Carla Wilson Evans, and the Daugherty family by Sarah Daugherty Thornton.
“The 1927 Flood” by Edna White relates the story of how the Troutman family coped with the flood of their farm land near Lollie Bottoms. Other articles are Annette Greenland’s history of Conway’s First Presbyterian Church, and of course, Director Lynita Langley-Ware’s update on happenings and exhibits at the Faulkner County Museum.
These issues are available at the Faulkner County Museum, Courthouse Square at 801 Locust Street for $5.00, or they can be ordered by sending a check to FCHS, PO Box 731, Conway AR 72033. Find more information about the Faulkner County Historical Society and how to become a member on its web page faulknerhistory.org
