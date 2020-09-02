The fall 2020 edition of Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings, the journal of the Faulkner County Historical Society, has been published. Society members should receive their copies in the mail this week.
This issue includes an article submitted by Nancy Breeden Mitchell on the Frederick Nahlen family. Originally written by Clarence Nahlen, it traces the story of how the Nahlen farm southwest of Conway was established.
Another article traces the history of the Toad Suck Ferry, which is scheduled to return to Conway this fall. In 1970, when the Toad Suck Bridge opened, the ferry was relocated to Peel, Arkansas, where it transported passengers across Bull Shoals Lake until it was decommissioned a few years ago. Plans are to establish it at Toadsuck Damsite Park as part of a memorial to its longtime history on the Arkansas River.
Cindy Beckman re-examines the evidence regarding the Greathouse Restoration cabin next to the Faulkner County Museum, tracing its ownership beginning with Daniel Greathouse. Shortly after the cabin was dedicated, questions began to surface about its authenticity so this article attempts to bring some clarity the cabin’s uncertain past.
Judy Corcoran transcribed a 1955 Log Cabin Democrat article about the origins of Conway street names. The article was written by Constance Mitchell, English professor and librarian at ASTC (now UCA).
As usual, Lynita Langley-Ware, director of the Faulkner County Museum, also updates readers on “Doin’s at the Museum.” The final article documents some thoughts about these unusual times in which we are living.
Copies of the journal are normally available for sale at the Faulkner County Museum and the Faulkner County Library but since both are temporarily closed, to order a copy send a check for $6.00 to FCHS, P.O Box 731, Conway, AR 72033. This will cover the cost of the book plus postage.
The Faulkner County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that seeks to bring together those people interested in history, especially the history of Faulkner County. It regularly sponsors programs and publishes articles that focus on the rich history of the county.
Information about how to join the society can be found in the journal, at the Faulkner County Historical Society website, www.faulknerhistory.org, or the society’s Facebook page. See the website for more articles about Faulkner County history as well as upcoming history society events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.