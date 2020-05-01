The spring 2020 edition of Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings, the journal of the Faulkner County Historical Society, has been published. Society members should have received their copies in the mail this past week.
This issue features stories written by several people in the community who have a passion for preserving our county history as well as a love for preserving the history of their own families.
The first article is an eyewitness account of the 1927 Flood as told to Edna White by her mother and how it impacted the Troutman family that lived in the Lollie community.
The second article, by Annette Greenland, retired professor, is a brief account of the founding of First Presbyterian Church in 1892. Greenland researched and wrote the article as part of the church’s 125th anniversary in 2017.
Also included in this issue are two stories about early St. Joseph Catholic Church parish families. Collected and documented by Nancy Breeden Mitchell, retired educator, the cover story is of the Dayer-Moix family while the second story shares the history of the Dougherty, or Daugherty, family.
Mitchell’s stories were written as part of St. Joseph Catholic Church’s 125th anniversary in 2004 and originally published in the Catholic Cabin, a publication of St. Joseph. More of these accounts will be reprinted in future issues of Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings.
Readers will also find a letter submitted by Carla Wilson Evans. It was written by Major Wilson to Mike Wilson in 1997 and gives a brief sketch of the Wilson family that settled in what became Wilson Township in the southern part of Faulkner County.
As usual, Lynita Langley-Ware, director of the Faulkner County Museum, also updates readers on “Doin’s at the Museum.” While the museum is temporarily closed, Langley-Ware has been informing and entertaining history buffs on the museum’s Facebook page with virtual exhibits and Artifacts of the Day.
Copies of the journal are normally available for sale at the Faulkner County Museum and the Faulkner County Library but since both are temporarily closed, to order a copy send a check for $5.00 to FCHS, P.O. Box 731, Conway, AR 72033.
The Faulkner County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that seeks to bring together those people interested in history, especially the history of Faulkner County. It regularly sponsors programs and publishes articles that focus on the rich history of the county.
Information about how to join the society can be found in the journal, at the Faulkner County Historical Society website, www.faulknerhistory.org, or the society’s Facebook page. See the website for more articles about Faulkner County history as well as upcoming history society events.
