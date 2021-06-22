The spring 2021 issue of "Faulkner County Facts and Fiddlings," the journal of the Faulkner County Historical Society, is now available at the Faulkner County Museum.
Copies may be purchased at the Faulkner County Museum for $5 or on order at FCHS, P.O. Box 731, Conway, AR 72033 for $6 ($5 plus $1 for postage).
This new issue features Nancy Breeden Mitchell’s stories about local pioneer families, the Rumkers and the Walters, who immigrated from Germany to America in the late 19th century. Other articles included describe the walking video tour of historic homes in Conway developed by Emily and Jeremy Walter.
James Kenneth Carter also colorfully recalls his life on his grandparents’ farm during the 1940s and 1950s. Curious readers will find out the current location of this former farm at the end of the article. Then try to sharpen your history knowledge with the photograph in the History Mystery section.
In her column, “Doin’s at the Museum,” Faulkner County Museum Director Lynita Langley-Ware shares details about recent major donations, such as Frank Robins’s office furniture and documents as well as old quilts with historical significance. She also discusses the addition of the new legacy brick sidewalk; the ongoing archaeological digs at Camp Halsey; new exhibits; this summer’s traveling exhibit; and research projects. Color photos of these activities and artifacts are included. Visiting patrons at the museum can also enjoy the beautiful museum gardens maintained by the Master Gardeners.
The journal, first published in 1960, provides stories about Faulkner County’s people, families, businesses, schools, churches, events and buildings. Submission of articles or photos for inclusion are encouraged and welcomed by the editorial staff.
Due to popular interest, the museum also has extra copies of the 2020 "Facts and Fiddlings." These include the spring 2020 issue featuring histories of the Dayer, Daugherty and Wilson families; the Conway First Presbyterian Church; and a fascinating story about surviving The 1927 Flood.
The fall 2020 issue focused on the Nahlen family; the return of the Toad Suck Ferry; new research on the old Greathouse home; and a reprint of a 1955 newspaper article describing the history of Conway’s street names.
The winter 2020 issue highlighted the Halter family with a photo of their still-standing home on the front cover. It also included stories about Christmastime in Faulkner County and downtown shopping destinations of former days.
The Faulkner County Historical Society (FCHS) was formed in 1959 with the purpose of disseminating historical information and presenting programs to arouse interest in the county’s past. For more information on the society, check out its website www.faulknerhistory.org.
