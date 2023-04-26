A Fayetteville man was sentenced to serve 30 years in federal prison for production of child pornography. Steven Luckett, 38, was sentenced Tuesday by United States District Court Judge Lee P. Rudofsky.
In October 2020, the Fayetteville Police Department began investigating allegations that five minor children were being sexually assaulted by Steven Luckett while they lived in Little Rock.
A number of the minor victims were interviewed and disclosed that Luckett sexually assaulted them over the course of several years and, on some occasions, had taken videos of them performing sex acts or had taken nude photos of them. One of the minor victims told investigators that the abuse began when she was six years old and continued until she was 13.
Based on the allegations made by the victims, investigators interviewed Luckett and seized his cell phone. Luckett admitted filming a video of him having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and admitted sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Later, a search warrant was obtained for Luckett’s cell phone, which revealed numerous pictures and videos of child pornography. The images of child pornography had been both downloaded from the internet and produced by Luckett.
Luckett was indicted in November 2020 and pleaded guilty in December 2022. In addition to the 30-year prison term, Luckett was sentenced to life of supervised release following his imprisonment. The case was investigated by the Fayetteville Police Department, the Little Rock Police Department, and the Department of Homeland Security. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kristin Bryant.
