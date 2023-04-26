A Fayetteville man was sentenced to serve 30 years in federal prison for production of child pornography. Steven Luckett, 38, was sentenced Tuesday by United States District Court Judge Lee P. Rudofsky.

In October 2020, the Fayetteville Police Department began investigating allegations that five minor children were being sexually assaulted by Steven Luckett while they lived in Little Rock.

