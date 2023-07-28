FBI training course

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Evidence Response Team hosted a training course this week at the Conway Police Department (CPD). The Response Team taught members of CPD and the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office a crime scene training course that focused on the recovery and handling of evidence, how to process crime scenes and information regarding fingerprinting, photography and documentation.
“Training courses like this are so important because they provide our agencies with the opportunity to work together and perform better when assisting one another in the field,” CPD announced in a statement to social media on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.