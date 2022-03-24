The FBI is reporting an increase in online sextortion schemes targeting young boys.
Predators are posing as young girls on social media and getting boys to share images and videos of themselves engaging in explicit sexual activities, according to a news release from the FBI Washington Field Office.
After a boy shares images, the predator then reveals that the images have been recorded and they will be posted online for anyone to see if the boy doesn’t send money.
Adults posing as girls are contacting children on online platforms, including games, apps and social media accounts. In most cases, the boys who become extortion victims are 14-17 years old, the FBI said.
“The most effective way to disrupt these criminals is through awareness, education, and having important discussions with your children about their online safety,” Wayne Jacobs, special agent in charge of WFO’s Criminal/Cyber Division, said.
Sextortion of a child is a crime that carries heavy penalties, including up to life sentences for the offender, the FBI said. In some cases, sextortion predators have hundreds of victims around the world.
The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reports receiving more than 18,000 sextortion-related complaints in 2021, including the schemes against children. Victims lost more than $13.6 million.
The FBI provides the following tips to protect you and your children online:
- Be selective about what you share online, especially your personal information and passwords. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to figure out a lot of information about you or your children.
- Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.
- Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be.
- Be suspicious if you meet someone on a game or app and they ask you to start talking to them on a different platform.
- Encourage your children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.
If you believe you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion:
- Contact your local FBI field office (contact information can be found at www.fbi.gov), the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (1-800-the-lost or Cybertipline.org).
- Do not delete anything before law enforcement is able to review it.
- Tell law enforcement everything about the encounters you had online; it may be embarrassing, but it is necessary to find the offender.
