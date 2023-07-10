Attendees of the National Leadership Conference of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) have elected Vilonia High School (VHS) senior Taylor Dixon the organization's Vice President of Programs. Dixon is a member of VHS' FCCLA chapter. Dixon took part in the conference July 2-6 in Denver. She is one of 10 national student officers elected by voting delegates to serve on the National Executive Council of FCCLA.
